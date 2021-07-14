Gambia: Govt Poised to Waive All Import Duties, Domestic Taxes On Livestock Ahead of 'Tabaski'

The Ministry of Trade, Industry, Regional Integration and Employment in a news release says stakeholders in the livestock sector and government have unanimously discussed and waived all import duties, domestic taxes on livestock ahead of the 'tobaski feast'.

This happened following a consultative meeting with all relevant stakeholders in the livestock sector on July 6, 2021; which aims at facilitating the importation and sales of livestock in preparation for the Tobaski feast.

"The Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA) will waive all import duties and domestic taxes on livestock during the period," the ministry states.

The statement added that The Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) Ferry Services will reduce the fees for ferry crossing by fifty percent (50%). However, it added that all livestock dealers with more than five (5) animals are required to transport their animals in a vehicle when crossing using the ferry.

The Trade ministry said the Banjul City Council (BCC), Kanifing Municipal Council and the Brikama Area Council (BAC) will all waive all fees and taxes for livestock dealers during the period of selling livestock for the tobaski feast.

However, the ministry quickly added that cleaning fees for livestock are not waived.

The ministry assured that the Gambia Police Force (GFA) will reinforce security during the period, especially at the designated sales points, while the Gambia Immigration Department would facilitate entry of the dealers into the country and where necessary, issue laissez passe free of charge to anyone from the ECOWAS bloc.

"All dealers in livestock are reminded that The Government of The Gambia undertakes these measures to facilitate the accessibility and affordability of livestock. Therefore, livestock dealers 'must' ensure that these positive steps taken are reflected in their prices," it concluded.