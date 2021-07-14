Egypt: NCHR Lauds Approval of Draft Law On Sexual Harassment Penalty

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Member of the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) Nevine Mosaad lauded the House of Representatives' approval of a draft law toughening sexual harassment penalty so that it is treated before the law as a felony instead of a misdemeanour.

In statements to MENA on Tuesday 13/7/2021, she said toughening sexual harassment penalty represents a qualitative leap in facing this phenomenon.

She also referred to the amendment of other legislation to preserve the Egyptian women's rights, including toughening penalty on female genital mutilation.

On Monday 12/7/2021, the House of Representatives has given its final approval to a bill presented by MP Ashraf Rashad el Sherif and others on amending some articles of the penal code No. 58 of 1937 on sexual harassment crime.

As per the new law, every person indicted for sexual molestation will receive a jail sentence not less than one year and pay a fine ranging between EGP 10,000 and EGP 20,000 or receive the two penalties together.

In some serious harassment cases, a molester can receive a jail sentence ranging between two to five years and a fine ranging between EGP 20,000 and EGP 50,000.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X