Egypt: NCHR Lauds Approval of Draft Law On Sexual Harassment Penalty

Member of the National Council for Human Rights (NCHR) Nevine Mosaad lauded the House of Representatives' approval of a draft law toughening sexual harassment penalty so that it is treated before the law as a felony instead of a misdemeanour.

In statements to MENA on Tuesday 13/7/2021, she said toughening sexual harassment penalty represents a qualitative leap in facing this phenomenon.

She also referred to the amendment of other legislation to preserve the Egyptian women's rights, including toughening penalty on female genital mutilation.

On Monday 12/7/2021, the House of Representatives has given its final approval to a bill presented by MP Ashraf Rashad el Sherif and others on amending some articles of the penal code No. 58 of 1937 on sexual harassment crime.

As per the new law, every person indicted for sexual molestation will receive a jail sentence not less than one year and pay a fine ranging between EGP 10,000 and EGP 20,000 or receive the two penalties together.

In some serious harassment cases, a molester can receive a jail sentence ranging between two to five years and a fine ranging between EGP 20,000 and EGP 50,000.