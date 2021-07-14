Egypt: Military Production Ministry Acts to Meet Demands of Market - - Official

The Military Production Ministry seeks integration with all state bodies concerned with industrialization, said deputy board chairman of the National Authority for Military Production Mohamed Salaheddin Moustafa on Tuesday 13/7/2021.

He was speaking during a seminar to support Egyptian industry and post Egyptian investors on technologies owned by companies of the Military Production Ministry.

The Military Production Ministry acts to meet needs of the industrial and civilian markets, Moustafa told the gathering.

He invited all businessmen to benefit from the different technological potentials of the Ministry, believing this would be a good chance to develop the Egyptian industry.

Moustafa also welcomed new partnerships with investors with the aim to use those potentials.