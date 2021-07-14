Egypt: Military Production Ministry Acts to Meet Demands of Market - - Official

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Military Production Ministry seeks integration with all state bodies concerned with industrialization, said deputy board chairman of the National Authority for Military Production Mohamed Salaheddin Moustafa on Tuesday 13/7/2021.

He was speaking during a seminar to support Egyptian industry and post Egyptian investors on technologies owned by companies of the Military Production Ministry.

The Military Production Ministry acts to meet needs of the industrial and civilian markets, Moustafa told the gathering.

He invited all businessmen to benefit from the different technological potentials of the Ministry, believing this would be a good chance to develop the Egyptian industry.

Moustafa also welcomed new partnerships with investors with the aim to use those potentials.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X