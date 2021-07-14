Egypt: Shoukry Meets With Belgian Deputy Premier On Bilateral Ties

13 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry held talks on Tuesday 13/7/2021 with Sophie Wilmes, Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister of European Affairs, Foreign Trade and Federal Cultural Institutions at European Union, said Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ambassador Ahmed Hafez on Twitter.

The spokesman said the meeting took up bilateral relations binding Egypt and Belgium.

The Egyptian top diplomat's meeting comes as part of his current visit to Brussels where he held a number of meetings with his European counterparts, senior EU officials and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Shoukry also delivered a message from President Abdel Fattah El Sisi to European Council President Charles Michel.

