Egypt: FM Commends Belgian Companies' Interest in Taking Part in Development Plans in Egypt

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry paid tribute to the utmost interest of Belgian companies in participating in Egyptian development plans, with special focus on projects of infrastructure and renewable energy.

Shoukry's remarks to the effect were made during a meeting he had on Tuesday 13/7/2021 with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade and the Federal Cultural Institutions Policy documents Sophie Wilmès to promote bilateral relations.

The meeting discussed the need to develop cooperation in combating antiquities smuggling and restore tourism movement from Belgium following the harsh precautionary measures against novel COVID-19 in Egypt, said Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez.

Hafez added the foreign minister probed never-ceasing national efforts exerted to promote human rights conditions on all fronts and the success of Egypt in combating illegal immigration.

Shoukry noted Egypt is hosting nearly 6 million immigrants and refugees, said the spokesman, adding the gathering tackled a number of regional issues and files of mutual concern at the international arena such as the latest developments of the Palestinian cause and the file of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).