Zimbabwe: 1 500 Mutoko Households Face Displacement

Blessings Chidakwa recently in Mutoko

Some council officials from Mutoko Rural District are allegedly being used as a front by unnamed investors to remove 1 500 households in Ward 11 to pave way for mining granite operations.

Mutoko Rural District Council executive officer for social services, Mr Zephania Nhidza, is alleged to be closely working in cahoots with the investors and name dropping.

The villagers have since approached their local leadership, including headman Nyamukapa, born Edward Mzengeza, over the issue, pleading for the Government to save them from eviction.

Headman Nyamukapa confirmed having met the villagers over the issue.

"We attended a meeting at the council offices addressed by the council's social services director Mr Zephania Nhidza about potential investors that intend to mine black granite covering a space of 177 hectares," he said.

"A few days after the council meeting, villagers came to my homestead questioning the deal which would literally leave them displaced considering the size of the land. The meeting was quite tense and villagers were opposed to the deal."

Councillor Itai Rutsito said the villagers were not solely against the investment, but did not want it on the targeted area and were against the removal of their homesteads from their sacred places.

"The investors clearly indicated that some homesteads will be demolished, but at the moment we are in the dark on which ones as they only indicated the piece of land which they want," said Clr Rutsito.

"We would be happy if the Government can lead us from the front so that we have a clear picture of what is taking place. We are confident that our Government will never forsake us, but will protect us and guide us in terms of our future."

Karimazondo village secretary Mrs Moyo Shamisani, said they were surprised to see people scouting land for prospective mining in their homesteads.

"Our worry is on where all the affected people will go," she said. "There is no other area where the 177 hectares mining project will occupy besides our homes.

"There is no immediate plan for our relocation or compensation at the moment." Chingamuka village head Mr Misheck Nyamuda said the mining operations would be a major blow to them as the vanguards of safeguarding sacred places.

"The 177 hectares which want to be used for mining purposes will likely encroach into our sacred places, including graves of our late traditional leaders, including spirit medium Nehoreka," he said.

Some of the people that attended the meeting addressed by Mr Nhidza, who declined to be named for fear of victimization, said he was the one pushing for the project.

"During the meeting, attendees, including traditional leaders, were told that the investors have blessings from top Government officials," said a source.

"In such a situation, people had no choice, but to just rubber stamp what they were being told."

In response, Mr Nhidza said: "I am not able to meet you or talk to you about the issue."