Zimbabwe: 100-Day Cycle Creates More Jobs

Infrastructural development projects including road upgrades and electricity generation that are being implemented by Government under the 100-Day Cycle programme have started creating jobs for communities.

The 100-Day Cycles are building blocks to the realisation of goals of the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (October 2018-December 2020) and the subsequent achievement of objectives encapsulated in the Vision 2030 programme, of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper middle income economy.

The plan involves the segmentation of big projects into smaller and manageable in 100 days.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the construction of the Afrochine Dinson Colliery Plant for coking coal production in Hwange was complete and had started creating jobs.

"The refurbishment of the Eureka Gold Mine, Guruve, Mashonaland Central Province overall progress is at 94,4 percent. Regarding the construction of the Afrochine Dinson Colliery Plant for coking coal production in Hwange, it was reported that the construction of the coking coal oven battery and the coking coal plant were both 100 percent complete. The project has created 300 jobs to date," she said.

"At the Bravura Platinum Exploration Project in Selous in Mashonaland West, procurement of equipment to carry out the drilling programme is now 90 percent complete. Sampling of the economic horizon is now 45 percent complete.

"The project has now employed 54 people from the surrounding communities and nearby towns. Pertaining to the Unki De-bottlenecking Project in Shurugwi, Midlands Province, the overall project progress is 62 percent complete."

Minister Mutsvangwa said Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, had advised Cabinet that roofing of the north wing of the terminal building at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport was completed.

The rehabilitation of Mhandamabwe-Chivi-Tokwe Road in Masvingo, is at an advanced stage with 15km completed and opened to traffic.

The 3,2km Pangula Road which is Chikurubi Prisons' access road, was also rehabilitated, while on the upgrading of the Harare-Beitbridge highway, 50km of the road have been rehabilitated.

In Manicaland Province, construction of the Mwarazi Bridge is in progress.