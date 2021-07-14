Central African Republic: Parliament Approves Deployment of LQRF in Central African Republic

13 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The House of People's Representatives (ARP) approved, on Tuesday, the decision to deploy a military unit in the Central African Republic under the UN banner, with 105 votes in favour, 0 against and 4 abstentions. It is the Light Quick Reaction Force (LQRF) whose deployment in the Central African Republic under the UN flag was decided by a presidential decree published last June in the Official Gazette.

The Minister of National Defence, Brahim Bertégi, explained that the sending of this unit is part of the support to the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

Such actions, he noted, develop capacities and allow for the exchange of expertise between different foreign formations.

According to the minister, the decision to deploy this unit also comes in response to the request made to Tunisia by the UN peacekeeping department to strengthen the Tunisian participation in UN missions, especially after the decision to send an air unit for rapid intervention, aerial accompaniment, search and rescue in the Central African Republic, approved on February 9 by the parliament.

According to the Minister, the main mission of the Light Quick Reaction Force is to intervene to protect civilians against the acts of armed groups and to secure the deployment zone, in particular by setting up checkpoints, delivering human aid and guaranteeing the safety of UN personnel and their equipment.

The LQRF is also responsible for supporting disarmament, demobilisation, reintegration and return operations. It also helps monitor human rights, according to Bertégi.

In his speech, the Minister of Defence referred to the history of the Tunisian army's participation under the banners of the United Nations and the African Union. Since joining the UN in 1956, Tunisia has mobilised 23 missions in which 10,153 Tunisian soldiers have participated.

The duration of the deployment of the military unit (comprising 180 soldiers) has been set at one year renewable, starting from June 5th 2021.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X