Ethiopia: News - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Says Tigray Is Facing a Serious Humanitarian Crisis, Urges Swift Actions

13 July 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Monday that despite the announcement of a ceasefire by the government of Ethiopia, Tigray is still facing a serious humanitarian crisis.

In his addres he said, "We are afraid that Tigray is going to be faced with a serious humanitarian crisis with almost one million eight hundred and fifty thousands at risk of famine and ongoing use of violence against civilians and rape as a weapon of war."

He called on EU member states for solidarity in providing donations to support the population in Tigray. He expressed that the ceasefire was a positive step but highlighted that the region had been cut off from the rest of the world following the destruction of critical infrastructure of transportation which could bring the region to a risk of mass famine.

"The EU commission will organize an air bridge to try to bring support to the region. But you can imagine we cannot solve a problem of famine affecting 1.85 million people alone. It is something that is out of our capacity. It will require a mobilization of the United Nations agencies to ensure humanitarian access," the high representative said.

Adding, "To consolidate the ceasefire, to withdraw all foreign forces from Ethiopian territory, to stop human rights violations, to launch a reconciliation and national dialogue are essential in order to preserve the integrity and political unity of Ethiopia which remains a clear strategic objective for the EU."The high representative concluded by emphasizing the importance of restrictive measures when justified and necessary in advancing goals. He said, "I believe the situation in Ethiopia would certainly require that we consider the use of all options at our disposal and the option of restrictive measures to my understanding must be on the table."AS

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Addis Standard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X