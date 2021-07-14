Ethiopia: News - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Says Tigray Is Facing a Serious Humanitarian Crisis, Urges Swift Actions

Addis Abeba — Joseph Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said on Monday that despite the announcement of a ceasefire by the government of Ethiopia, Tigray is still facing a serious humanitarian crisis.

In his addres he said, "We are afraid that Tigray is going to be faced with a serious humanitarian crisis with almost one million eight hundred and fifty thousands at risk of famine and ongoing use of violence against civilians and rape as a weapon of war."

He called on EU member states for solidarity in providing donations to support the population in Tigray. He expressed that the ceasefire was a positive step but highlighted that the region had been cut off from the rest of the world following the destruction of critical infrastructure of transportation which could bring the region to a risk of mass famine.

"The EU commission will organize an air bridge to try to bring support to the region. But you can imagine we cannot solve a problem of famine affecting 1.85 million people alone. It is something that is out of our capacity. It will require a mobilization of the United Nations agencies to ensure humanitarian access," the high representative said.

Adding, "To consolidate the ceasefire, to withdraw all foreign forces from Ethiopian territory, to stop human rights violations, to launch a reconciliation and national dialogue are essential in order to preserve the integrity and political unity of Ethiopia which remains a clear strategic objective for the EU."The high representative concluded by emphasizing the importance of restrictive measures when justified and necessary in advancing goals. He said, "I believe the situation in Ethiopia would certainly require that we consider the use of all options at our disposal and the option of restrictive measures to my understanding must be on the table."AS