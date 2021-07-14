Namibia: Irimari Cautions Against 'Reckless Behaviour'

Oshana governor Elia Irimari has expressed concern over the non-adherence to Covid-19 protocols by some residents, especially after consuming alcohol.

He said some people then forget about adhering to the regulations of wearing masks and social distancing, putting themselves and others at greater risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Irimari stressed that such reckless behaviour will in the long run cost the country additional funds to source extra beds and isolation facilities in order to keep up with increasing Covid-19 cases.

"With this kind of behaviour, we will be required to get more isolation facilities, and the capacity of oxygen tanks in the region is already limited, while patients requiring space in hospitals is also overwhelming," he added.

Irimari thus called on the nation at large to adhere to the set regulations.

The governor also thanked health personnel for their relentless efforts to assist Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Equally, the governor expressed gratitude towards traditional leaders for assisting and ensuring that communities, even in the remotest areas, adhere to the regulations.

He said the response to monitor and ensure that cuca-shops and alcohol outlets are closed as prescribed has been positive.

Traditional authorities also continue to play a role in ensuring that communities adhere to the prescribed number of people at social gatherings.

In the same vein, the governor said the police have been on the beat since the first lockdown to ensure that there is order in the region by ensuring that there is no movement after the curfew hours, and that social outlets are closed on time.

The governor also called on Oshana inhabitants and the nation at large to ensure that they are vaccinated against

Covid-19. He said vaccinations have been around since time immemorial, and have been scientifically proven to be effective in fighting diseases.