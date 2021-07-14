Rwanda to Introduce Covid Self-Tests

13 July 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Esther Favour

Rwanda Biomedical Centre (RBC) plans to introduce Covid-19 self-testing kits to facilitate people to carry out tests - urgently needed in the battle to curb the virus spread.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, the Director General of RBC, said in a tweet that his institution's laboratory is validating a number of self-tests, which will be made available soon.

Covid-19 diagnosis is changing rapidly from long hours and days of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) turnaround time to Rapid Diagnosis Tests (RDTs) in minutes, he said.

"I believe self-testing is going to make it even easier, faster and cheaper," he added.

The autotest or self-test that is used elsewhere in the world still involves a nasal swab.

However, it's quicker and less unpleasant than the ones carried out by healthcare staff because the cotton bud does not go into the nose as far.

The methods have been useful in some European countries like the UK, Austria, Germany and Portugal.

The idea comes weeks after the government announced that plans were underway to bring down the cost of Covid tests.

Nsanzimana said that the aim is to reduce the cost RDTs to around Rwf5,000 or Rwf6,000 from Rwf10,000.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X