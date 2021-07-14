Zimbabwe: Waste Management Deal Gets Approval

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Government has approved a partnership between Harare City Council and German investor, GeoGenix BV to kickstart a waste-to-energy project at Pomona dumpsite, which is expected to improve waste management and increase power supply.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the approval of the project was subject to bankable feasibility studies.

"Cabinet considered and approved the proposed partnership between Harare City Council and GeoGenix B.V which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J.G Moyo. The approval is subject to the implementation of bankable feasibility studies," she said.

GeoGenix expressed its interest in the partnership with Harare City last month and said the deal would be ideal in curbing pollution in addition to cutting the council's electricity bill.

Harare City Council is struggling with a $1,3 billion debt owed to Zesa Holdings and this has resulted in power cuts that affect the pumping of water to residents.

GeoGenix BV representative Mr Mauro Bianchi recently said the project would have a positive impact on Harare as going green was the way to go.

"Green is a key word for the future. This is going to be a big impact project which we believe will be a triumph for your city," he said during a meeting with council officials.

The project is expected to run for five years with electricity generation starting at the beginning of the third or fourth year.

According to the deal, infrastructure such as roads and drainage systems will also be attended to.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X