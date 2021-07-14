Zimbabwe: Waste Management Deal Gets Approval

Government has approved a partnership between Harare City Council and German investor, GeoGenix BV to kickstart a waste-to-energy project at Pomona dumpsite, which is expected to improve waste management and increase power supply.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said the approval of the project was subject to bankable feasibility studies.

"Cabinet considered and approved the proposed partnership between Harare City Council and GeoGenix B.V which was presented by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable J.G Moyo. The approval is subject to the implementation of bankable feasibility studies," she said.

GeoGenix expressed its interest in the partnership with Harare City last month and said the deal would be ideal in curbing pollution in addition to cutting the council's electricity bill.

Harare City Council is struggling with a $1,3 billion debt owed to Zesa Holdings and this has resulted in power cuts that affect the pumping of water to residents.

GeoGenix BV representative Mr Mauro Bianchi recently said the project would have a positive impact on Harare as going green was the way to go.

"Green is a key word for the future. This is going to be a big impact project which we believe will be a triumph for your city," he said during a meeting with council officials.

The project is expected to run for five years with electricity generation starting at the beginning of the third or fourth year.

According to the deal, infrastructure such as roads and drainage systems will also be attended to.