Malawi: MEC Moves to Fill Vacancies

14 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has moved to fill existing vacancies and has since invited Expression of Interest for the provision of consultancy services, which will facilitate the recruitment of the officers.

Among others, the pollster intends to recruit Chief Elections Officer, Director of Electoral Services and Director of Administration and Human Resources.

In a press release issued on Monday, MEC is inviting suitably qualified consultants to submit sealed expressions of interest to participate in the procurement of consultancy services for recruitment of the officers in question.

"Brief description of the consultancy services required include preparing an advert inviting suitable candidates to apply for the posts, devising an objective and suitable tool for shortlisting candidates for the posts, formulating mode of assessment for determining the suitably qualified candidates from the shortlisted candidates, and orienting the commission on the devised methods and processes to enable them to fully participate in the recruitment processes," reads the statement in part.

The successful consultant will also be required to facilitate assessment of the shortlisted candidates; set parameters within which the final candidates for the posts should be identified and submit a comprehensive report on the recruitment process with recommendations to the Commission.

MEC says the consultancy services shall be undertaken and concluded with a period not exceeding three months.

