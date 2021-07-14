Malawi: Central Region Pool League Secures Sponsorship

The Central Region Pool League (CRPL) has finally secured sponsorship from Lilongwe based PJ Pytes and VB Courier Services.

The sponsorship is worth K2 million and the sponsors are manufacturers of toilet tissues and they also run a courier service.

Owner of the company, Brain Jere, has emphasized on discipline of both players and administrators if the sponsorship is to live long.

"We noted that the committee concerned is capable of doing things. But we told them that for us to continue with the sponsorship, the players and everybody should be well disciplined.

"We want to see if they behave well and we produce products which are also used by those concerned with pool in the central region. Therefore, this sponsorship is part of our social corporate responsibility," explained Jere.

Chairperson for Central Region Pool League, Kennedy Kalilombe, said he was happy to see the league revived with the sponsorship.

"We are very happy with this sponsorship. This is a motivation to everybody. We have put strategies in place to make sure there is total discipline among the players and administrators.

"There is high competition among teams and we know that way we will help to contribute better players even for the national team," Kalilombe explained.

The league has been idol for a number of years due to lack of sponsorship.