Zimbabwe: Outrage As Warriors Suffer More Humiliation

Former Zimbabwe international, George Mbwando, feels there are lessons which ZIFA should pick from countries like Italy when it comes to national team appointments. The Azzurri, under the guidance of their former players, headed by Roberto Mancini, won Euro 2020, in England, on Sunday night.

Mbwando feels the model, used by successful countries like Italy, when it comes to the appointment of their national technical teams, should be considered by countries like Zimbabwe. Mancini's assistants at Euro 2020 included Alberico Evani, who represented the Azzurri, at the 1994 World Cup. There was also Gabriele "Lele" Orali, who represented the country at Euro '80 and the '82 World Cup, and Gianluca Vialli, who featured at the '86 World Cup, Euro '88 , '90 World Cup and Euro '92.

"In other countries, former players are given the chance to do what they know best . . . Italian Job . . . done and dusted big up," said Mbwando.

The 45-year-old has just returned into the trenches of football coaching, after a lengthy time on the sidelines, following his recent appointment to coach the youth team of a fourth-tier side in Germany.

A member of the pioneer group of Warriors, who featured at the AFCON finals in Tunisia in 2004, Mbwando was appointed head coach of the Under-19 side at VfB Eichstatt, earlier this month. And, it appears, after the Warriors crashed out of the COSAFA Cup as the bottom team, in their group, many football pundits and fans want coach, Zdravko Logarusic, fired from his job.

Others pointed their guns at the ZIFA board, accusing the game's leaders, of taking a gamble, by appointing a greenhorn like Loga, which was now backfiring on them.

Here are some of their responses:

Makomborero Mutimukulu (Zimpapers Television Network) -- "Is he (Loga) still in the job? If yes, maybe, it's time we call for those who employed him to go. At times, you need a Phillip Chiyangwa-like attitude . . . Make a decision, deal with the consequences after. The most popular call (ZIFA president Felton) Kamambo can make is firing Loga NOW!"

Marshall Gore -- "It looks like the gamble has backfired. The results have been seriously poor. It's a shame. Someone has to take responsibility."

Innocent Gore -- "I hear this Loga guy is not a football coach but a plumber, Cry my beloved Warriors."

Maimba Mapuranga -- "Statistics tend to come out right. Red flags hardly ever turn green. ZIFA must do the honorable thing and fire this guy."

Alois Bunjira -- "We have a coach (who) has six months left in his contract saying he does not worry about winning at the COSAFA, as he is still assessing players. How does a coach whose contract is expiring soon be busy assessing players, while the nation is losing matches, and dropping valuable FIFA ranking points? Where does he get this comfort from? What has been his mandate? Was he assured that his contract would be renewed hence he should not worry about winning matches in the first two years? We cannot continue with the downward spiral of our Warriors brand."

When ZIFA confirmed, on their Twitter account, the Warriors had been eliminated, following their 1-2 defeat to Senegal yesterday, this is how people responded:

Davidson Kaiyo -- "Loga is a joke, one win in 12 matches, that's the worst run by a national team coach. Do the honorable thing and fire that guy."

Elphas Tovereyi -- "It's now a simple decision after today's lose. I wished we would lose today, so that we sort this once and for all."

@EsqSimba -- "Sacking a coach won't change Zim's fortunes. When a house is on fire, you don't save it by renovating the garden. I'm not defending Loga but you can't expect miracles from players who haven't played in two years. Football is more than coaching."

Tamuka Chihota -- "Serves us right. It was gonna be a disaster going to AFCON with this comedian masquerading as a coach."

@stavoc1 -- "Sack Loga the fraud, problem solved."

@philip_c -- "Loga should just back to wherever he came from, no need to come back here, just DHL his remaining stuff."

Tawanda Musonza -- "Loga out that's all I can say. #LogOut concerned Warriors Fan."

Kudakwashe Saruchera -- "Hold on to that Log and you will be embarrassed come AFCON."

Charlotte Ndlovu -- "While you at it, also fire that coach of yours."

Real Deal @TCHARtNDO -- "We need serious action, and preparations from ZIFA House, before we embarrass the nation in World Cup qualifying games and AFCON finals. I don't blame the coach, our football administration is not up to standard at all."

@LeoPstr -- "Please, can we quickly change our coach, (Norman) Mapeza is far much better."

Nomore Mahove -- "Loga must go."

Munashe Dube -- "Disappointing team."

@brian300981 -- "We deserve it 100%, that coach was never the right person for the job from the word Go."

@addieytapoutZW -- "COSAFA was the one thing we always won or, at least, gave a decent show out, this is just ridiculously unacceptable."

@Docta177 -- "This coach must go, please terminate his contract, we not going anywhere."

Boss Ishe -- "There is no way we can win COSAFA when we haven't had a functional league for over a year now whereas other countries are playing in secure bubbles, these are the results."

Chitandare Makombe -- "Fire the terrible coach and give (Lloyd) Chitembwe a chance. He can start with the dead rubber. What a terrible record: one win out of 12."

Timothy Gumbi -- "Zim Warriors need a better coach than this one."

@Mitchy83733142 -- "To be honest, Loga must go, he is not a good coach, please."

@desertwarrior -- "Loga, is, a, sick joke to the nation . . . Why insult us, ZIFA?"

Peter Mwanetsa -- "I suggest you, and all the boys, be in isolation for 18 months, we may come up with a better something, without your influence."

@blesseedhoks -- "The type of coach leading Warriors reflects the type of leadership in ZIFA, l rest my case."