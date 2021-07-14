Sierra Leone: Labrum Presents Kits to Team Sierra Leone

13 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

British African heritage sports branding company, Labrum has on Monday, July 12, 2021 officially presented kits and equipment to Team Sierra Leone few weeks ahead of the commencement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

In an officially ceremony hosted at the Atlantic Hotel, Siaka Stevens Stadium, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Labrum London, Foday Dumbuya, thanked the country's Sports Minister, Ibrahim Nylenkeh for his continued support and opportunity given for the brand to be felt by Sierra Leoneans.

He said the designed kit with zigzags for Team Sierra Leonean is an all inclusion that represents all the tribes in the country united by sports and the brand. Labrum is an all inclusion brand that was inspired by a lifetime of travel, exploration and pilgrimage.

"I must say thank you to Christian Dauda for his tremendous support, the Chef 'de Mission, Unisa Deen Kargbo for their relentless work in having this brand for team Sierra Leone. Labrum delivers innovative garments with an uncompromising commitment to quality and design," Dumbuya said.

President of the National Olympic Committee, Dr Patrick Coker, said they were happy to pen down a contract with the Sports Company and thanked the sportswear company, adding that the MOU is not a one-way traffic.

The Minister of Sports, Ibrahim Nylenkeh said they appreciated the Labrum brand more because it is of local content, which h is in line with the government policy and further encourage the company to continue the good work in promotion of sports in the country.

"We will make sure Labrum becomes our main sponsors if not in all our sporting disciplines but majority," the Sports Minister said.

Founded in 2015, Labrum London is a modern-day menswear brand telling the untold stories of West Africa to help bridge the gap between western and West African culture.

The word LABRUM is a Latin term for 'having an edge', and this sits at the heart of the brand's mission - to make honest, practical clothing rooted in simplicity, fit and a passion for detail.

A utilitarian approach fused with British tailoring and a touch of West Africa creates a design recipe that is clean, sophisticated and unique.

Read the original article on Concord.

