Sierra Leone: Court Orders Miatta Kargbo to Refund Over Le1.9billion to State

The Court of Appeal in Sierra Leone yesterday ordered erstwhile Minister of Health and Sanitation, Madam Miatta Kargbo, to refund over Le1.9 billion Leones to government.

The court also ordered Kargbo to bear the cost of appeal in the sum of one hundred million Leones.

It follows after the former minister lost an appeal she had filed through her lawyer, Melron Nicol-Wilson, to challenge the recommendations of the Commissions of Inquiry that was set up by President Maada Bio to investigate past government officials.

The judgement, which was agreed by three judges and read by Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher, states that the former health minister was not able to provide sufficient evidence to the court to defend her appeals.

The court ruled that Kargbo lost all 21 grounds of appeal filed in the court.

Some of the appeals dismissed by the trio judges include but not limited to, the Appellant not declaring her asset to the Anti-Corruption Commission while serving as minister, faulty contract document from Kingdom Logistics was signed by the appellant, huge sum of money found in the appellant's account a year after she left office, and an unexplained wealth which is synonymous to corruption.

Justice Adrian Fisher said the appeals were dismissed on sufficient grounds, thus referring the matter to the Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigations.

The appellant was one of the ministers in the Ernest Bai Koroma administration that was found wanting by the Commission of Inquiry, but she appealed the recommendations of the commission in the Appeals Court.