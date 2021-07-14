Sierra Leone: Kingho Mining Company Boosts Women Farmers

13 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)

Agriculture tools for Simiria been handed over to the women for farming

One of the fundamental pillars of the Community Development Action Plan (CDAP) Projects of Kingho Mining Company Limited is geared towards supporting women in agricultural production in the operational communities of Simiria, Dansogoia and Sambaia chiefdoms in Tonkolili District, Northern Province of Sierra Leone.

Against that backdrop, the company through its CDAP project has launched a full swing agriculture project to support women farmers in its operational areas. This comes at the time when the communities are undergoing the planting raining season, an act which has been warmly received by many in the operational communities.

In Mabonthor Town, Simiria Chiefdom, the Community Affairs Team of Kingho Mining Company handed-over to the women the agricultural items including: herbicides, head pans, spade, hand fork, rake and watering cans. There, the women were very happy to receive the items and promised to cooperate with Kingho Mining Company and to fully engage in agriculture. The Community Coordinator of Kingho Mining Company, Ansu Momoh and team visited the groundnut farm in Mabonthor to monitor the progress of the work undertaken so far.

Similar donation was also done in Bendugu Town, Sambaia Chiefdom where agricultural products were delivered to Yiera Turay on behalf of the chiefdom Mammy Queen, who happens to be the leader of the women group.

The same was done in Bumbuna Town, Dansogoia Chiefdom.

It is worth noting that Women in Agriculture Project is Kingho Mining Company's adherence to the content of the CDAP which was approved by the Environment Protection Agency (EPA). Also worth noting is that the projects in all three chiefdoms were identified by the community themselves to help the women boost their livelihood and sustenance.

