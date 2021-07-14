Sierra Leone: Man Remanded for Le17 Million Fraud

13 July 2021
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Jeneba A Conteh

Lamin Kamara was yesterday remanded at the Male Correctional Center after he appeared before magistrate Iasta Sellu Tucker of Pademba Road court No.4 in Freetown on one count charge of obtaining Le17 million by false pretenses.

Police alleges that on diverse dates between the 1st November, 2020 and 30th November, 2020 at 15 Upper Brook Street, western Area in Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained certain property to wit seventeen million Leones.

Second prosecution witness, Yusif Kamara, a student, told the court in his testimony that he recognised the complainant as the mother of his friend, and the accused on the day the complainant went to his (the accused) house to make part payment for the purpose of travelling to New Zealand.

The witness said he recalled on the said date when the complainant asked him to go with her to the house of the accused person at Upper Brook Street in Freetown.

He said the accused directed them to his wife where they made first payment of ten million Leones and later seven million Leones.

He said the accused person later confirmed to them that he has received the said money

The witness said the purpose of the transaction was for the accused person to arrange a program for the son of the complainant to travel to New Zealand, but they later noticed that it was fake, thus they decided to enter a report at the central police station.

Meanwhile, lawyer W.C Oluba representing the accused person renewed his application for bail, but it was declined.

The matter will come up again on 30th July 2021.

