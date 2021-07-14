South Africa: Debt-Heavy Sugar Maker Tongaat Reports R1.1 Billion Loss

analysis

Cash strapped sugar producer Tongaat Hullet reported a R1.1 billion headline loss in the year ended March 2021, almost three times its loss last year, as the impact of Covid-19 on production and sales dragged revenues and profit lower, the company said on Tuesday.

Headline earnings per share (heps), the main profit measure in South Africa, declined by a massive 801% to 631 cents, from 90 cents headline profit per share in 2020, with revenue slumping 3% to R14.9 billion rand, leading to a 44% decrease in operating profit. The firm said it would not be declaring a dividend to its long-suffering investors.

The KwaZulu-Natal based sugar company was slapped with a R7.5-million fine last year by the JSE for misrepresenting its financial statements between 2011 and 2018, a scandal that has cost more than 5,000 jobs and millions of rands for investors, in addition to huge reputational damage for the 128-year old firm.

There was a bright spot in the results. The cane grower said it was able to conclude asset disposals of around R6.6 billion, leading to a 42% reduction of its overall debt load, allowing it to make progress in finalising a debt restructuring agreement with lenders...