South Africa: Debt-Heavy Sugar Maker Tongaat Reports R1.1 Billion Loss

14 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mfuneko Toyana

Cash strapped sugar producer Tongaat Hullet reported a R1.1 billion headline loss in the year ended March 2021, almost three times its loss last year, as the impact of Covid-19 on production and sales dragged revenues and profit lower, the company said on Tuesday.

Headline earnings per share (heps), the main profit measure in South Africa, declined by a massive 801% to 631 cents, from 90 cents headline profit per share in 2020, with revenue slumping 3% to R14.9 billion rand, leading to a 44% decrease in operating profit. The firm said it would not be declaring a dividend to its long-suffering investors.

The KwaZulu-Natal based sugar company was slapped with a R7.5-million fine last year by the JSE for misrepresenting its financial statements between 2011 and 2018, a scandal that has cost more than 5,000 jobs and millions of rands for investors, in addition to huge reputational damage for the 128-year old firm.

There was a bright spot in the results. The cane grower said it was able to conclude asset disposals of around R6.6 billion, leading to a 42% reduction of its overall debt load, allowing it to make progress in finalising a debt restructuring agreement with lenders...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X