President Abdel Fattah El Sisi sent on Tuesday a cable of condolences to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi over the victims of a fire at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya city in Iraq's Dhi Qar governorate.

In cable, Sisi said: "I extend my sincere condolences over the death of dozens of people due to the fire at Al-Hussein Hospital in Nasiriya city in Dhi Qar governorate," Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

Sisi wished a speedy recovery for the injured.