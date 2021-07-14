Zimbabwe: 'Makorokoza' Run Amok, Destroy Shops, Loot Groceries Worth U.S.$37,000

Two gold panners have appeared in court facing public violence and theft charges after vandalising shop buildings and stealing groceries at Lion's Den in Chinhoyi.

The damaged property is valued at US$30 000 while US$7 000 groceries were stolen.

Enock Ndaradzi (27) and Rodney Ndoro (24) were granted $3 000 bail each after they were Monday arraigned before Magistrate Melody Rwizi.

The matter was remanded to 29 August for routine remand.

The state alleges that on 3 July this year, the duo attacked seven shops at River Ranch, Lion's Den in Chinhoyi belonging to Tapiwa Jowa, Jonasi Guvamombe, Shepherd Manyange, Learnmore Mwandidze, and three others.

In the process, they heavily assaulted the complainants causing bodily injuries, leaving one of them seriously injured and hospitalised at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Ndaradzi and Ndoro allegedly destroyed window panes and doors of various shops before looting groceries.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Elijah Kasima based at Murereka Police Station had opposed bail arguing the nomadic pair was on the run since committing the offence a fortnight ago.

The police officer also averred in court that Ndaradzi and Ndoro were notorious for terrorising residents of the area and, therefore, not suitable bail candidates.