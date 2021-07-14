Zimbabwe: 'Makorokoza' Run Amok, Destroy Shops, Loot Groceries Worth U.S.$37,000

14 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

Two gold panners have appeared in court facing public violence and theft charges after vandalising shop buildings and stealing groceries at Lion's Den in Chinhoyi.

The damaged property is valued at US$30 000 while US$7 000 groceries were stolen.

Enock Ndaradzi (27) and Rodney Ndoro (24) were granted $3 000 bail each after they were Monday arraigned before Magistrate Melody Rwizi.

The matter was remanded to 29 August for routine remand.

The state alleges that on 3 July this year, the duo attacked seven shops at River Ranch, Lion's Den in Chinhoyi belonging to Tapiwa Jowa, Jonasi Guvamombe, Shepherd Manyange, Learnmore Mwandidze, and three others.

In the process, they heavily assaulted the complainants causing bodily injuries, leaving one of them seriously injured and hospitalised at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital.

Ndaradzi and Ndoro allegedly destroyed window panes and doors of various shops before looting groceries.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Elijah Kasima based at Murereka Police Station had opposed bail arguing the nomadic pair was on the run since committing the offence a fortnight ago.

The police officer also averred in court that Ndaradzi and Ndoro were notorious for terrorising residents of the area and, therefore, not suitable bail candidates.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X