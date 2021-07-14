Mozambique: WFP Warns Cabo Delgado Is Facing Hunger

13 July 2021
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) on 5 July warned that, without urgent funding, one of the world's fasting growing displacement of people, in northern Mozambique, risks becoming a hunger emergency.

Over 730,000 people in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado have fled terrorist attacks and the WFP's executive director, David Beasley, lamented that "the conflict has destroyed people's jobs, lives and hopes for the future. Insurgents have ripped families apart, burning their homes, traumatising children, and killing people".

Beasley, who recently visited the province, added that "these innocent communities are now completely reliant on WFP and our partners to provide them with life-saving food and help them get back on their feet. We must not fail them".

Food security is a growing problem in the province. In March, around 228,000 people were highly food insecure, but this number is projected to grow to 363,000 during the lean season beginning in October. The worst affected are children, with recent data showing that 75,000 children under the age of five are suffering from acute malnutrition.

The WFP points out that the influx of internally displaced people into neighbouring districts has caused problems for local communities. It warns that "the added pressure on already scarce resources is impacting host communities struggling with rising food prices and loss of income due to Covid-19".

WFP is urgently appealing for US$121 million to support 750,000 people until the end of the year. It warns of "the risk of having to reduce rations or even halt its food assistance to displaced people next month if no additional funds are received".

In a report published earlier this month, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) pointed out that US$254 million are needed to respond to the effects of the violent conflict, warning that "while further funding is under discussion, more is needed immediately to ensure that humanitarian organisations can save lives and alleviate suffering. Without additional funding, humanitarian partners will be forced to stop essential programmes, and hundreds of thousands of people will not receive the assistance they need to survive".

Parts of Cabo Delgado have been under attack from islamist terrorists since October 2017, forcing people from their homes and destroying livelihoods. It is estimated that 350,000 children have been displaced, leaving them hungry and without education.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: AIM

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X