Sierra Leone: 53yrs Old Contractor Jailed 6month

53yrs old Ibrahim Abubakarr Sheriff made his first appearance before Magistrate Peter Gogra of Pademba Road Court in Freetown on one count charge of obtaining money by false pretense, contrary to Section 32 (1) of the Larceny Act 1916.

According to the charge sheet, the accused on 6th March, 2021, at Mends Street Freetown, with intent to defraud, obtained the Sum of three million five hundred thousand Leones (Le3,500,000) from Ibrahim Bon Jalloh by Falsely Pretending that he will buy him one trip (8/14) Crusted pounder Stone knowing same to be false.

Meanwhile, the accused pleaded guilty to the offence asked for mercy,telling the court that he was robbed on his way to buy the stone .

However, Magistrate Gogra said because the accused person was a first-time offender, he therefore sentenced him to six months at the Male correctional centre in Freetown.