Cameroon: Student Space, Structures, Exams - Minister Inspects SW Schools

13 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Nalova Lyonga on July 7-8, 2021 expressed satisfaction with new Ombe Structures, Covid-19 School edifice at GHS Buea Town and GCE's current smooth sail.

The stakes staring secondary education at the moment include coping with the Covid-19 pandemic, creating more space for learners, securing school land, and safeguarding end-of-year exams. To take these challenges by the horns, the Minister of Secondary Education was on the field in Fako Division of the South West Region last week to ascertain the situation on the ground. As such, Pauline Nalova Lyonga, Minister of Secondary Education, spent two visiting days (7 and 8 July, 2021) in Fako Division of the South West Region inspecting renovation and construction works in some schools in Limbe and Buea.

While in Buea, South West Regional capital, 8 July, 2021, Minister Nalova Lyonga held a briefing session with South West Governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai. Both personalities, accompanied by the Regional Command staff, visited some prominent secondary schools. These included the historical pro-unification BGS Molyko, GTHS Molyko, GHS Buea Town and GHS Bokwaongo. The new structure of eight classrooms constructed in the last three months at GHS Buea Town, was inspected by the Minister. It would accommodate some 400 students with 50 per class. It is one of the twenty structures earmarked throughout the national territory within the framework of fighting Covid-19 in the school milieu.

Minister Lyonga also breezed into the Buea-based Head Office of the Cameroon General Certificate of Education Examination Board (GCE Board). Here. the Minister ascertained that the on-going GCE exam for the current academic year was being conducted with serenity. The Registrar of the GCE Board, Dang Akuh Dominic, told the Minister that the Board had completed payments of all its marking, invigilating, supervising and outstation dues to examiners for all previous exam sessions. He promised that GCE results would be out in due time this year and any malpractice observed will be severely punished.

A day earlier in Limbe, Fako Divisional headquarters, Minister Nalova Lyonga expressed delight after inspecting the sites, the projects and the campuses especially the Ombe GTHS that has turned out the cream of Anglophone engineers and technicians over the years but remained obsolete. Opening the visit in Limbe, 7 July, 2021, the Minister set foot on the piece of land in Man O War Bay in Bimbia where a new Secondary School is to be constructed. After concerting with the Senior Divisional Officer for Fako, Emmanuel Ledoux Engamba, Minister Nalova Lyonga disclosed to the press that Government High School Mbonjo, which, for some years has been functioning at Down Beach Limbe, will, from the beginning of the new school year be relocated to the present GTC Campus at Man O War Bay, Bimbia,

On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, Minister Nalova Lyonga was at the Ombe GTHS complex where she inspected the on-going construction of new buildings and renovation works to create more space for the pre-independence craft centre. She specifically asked that the old ceilings be replaced, the toilets refurbished and a pavement track redone on administrative structure up to the classrooms and workshop blocks with the entire school repainted.

