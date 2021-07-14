Cameroon: Local Governance - NASLA Graduates Last CEFAM Batch

13 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The ceremony to pass out 148 students of cycle One and Two admitted in 2019 by the now ex-CEFAM marked the complete take-over by the 16-month-old NASLA.

The campus of the National School of Local Administration (NASLA) in Buea was recently in a festive mood to graduate the last batch of the CEFAM-admitted students. The Secretary General of the Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development chaired the occasion.

Of the 167 admitted in 2019, 148 successfully passed out certificated with Cycles One and Two diplomas. By their graduation, 2 July, 2021, they were declared fit to serve in any of the local, City and Regional Councils of Cameroon.

The speakers at the graduation occasion expressed regrets that two students had died during training, 14 withdrew and three failed their end-of-course exams. However, it was a colourful event at NASLA created on 2 March, 2020, that was breaking off wholly from the defunct CEFAM whose full heritage they now assume. The first mark of their inheritance will be the awaited admission of their first batch of students that shall be launched by their titular Ministry of Decentralisation and Local Development.

A singular plea came from the graduating students of local administration harping on the need to have the local public service instruments implemented so that the trained personnel from CEFAM-cum-NASLA would be integrated uniformly rather than suffer individual Council grading when employed.

Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune.

