Nigeria: Cybersecurity Woman of the Year - Staveley Becomes First Nigerian Finalist

Founder of a non-governmental organisation, Cybersafe Foundation, Confidence Staveley, has been announced one of the finalists at the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Award 2021.

Staveley is not just the first Nigerian to become a finalist but also the first African to be a finalist in her category, Cybersecurity People's Choice.

The Cybersecurity Woman of the Year Award is an annual event celebrating female cybersecurity leaders changing the world, hosted by Intelgenca.

Winners of each category will be revealed at the Cybersecurity Woman of the Year 2021 Awards GALA, scheduled to hold in Las Vegas on August 3rd, 2021.

Staveley's global industry recognition comes on the heels of the outstanding contribution she is making through her organization, Cybersafe Foundation.

The Cybersafe Foundation is a Non-Governmental Organization on a mission to facilitate pockets of human behavioral and capacity changes to ensure a safer internet for everyone with digital access and resident in Africa.

Speaking on the nomination, a member of the advisory board at Cybersafe Foundation, Iretioluwa Akerele called on Nigerians to support her to finally win the medals.

She said, "Confidence needs your vote to win in her category and bring this award home from Las Vegas and also urged Nigerians to visit the website and vote for her.

She explained that through her various interventions on a safer internet, Confidence recently launched CyberGirls, a free 1-year fellowship designed to equip girls with globally sought-after cybersecurity skills, positioning them to start a career in cybersecurity. Through the CyberGirls fellowship, she is training more than100 girls in Calabar, Enugu, Lokoja, Yola, Kaduna and Ibadan.