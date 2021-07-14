Nigeria: Nasarawa PDP Asks Defectors to Vacate Their Seats

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nasarawa State has threatened to take legal action against some of its elected members, who have defected to other political parties. It asked them to vacate their seats or be prepared for legal action.

The state party chairman, Comrade Francis Orogu, issued the threat shortly after the state working committee meeting in Lafia, yesterday.

He called on some of the state and National Assembly members elected on the party's platform who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to vacate their seats or face legal action.

According to him, those who were elected on the platform of PDP are free to defect to any party if they want to, but they cannot go with the party's mandate.

Meanwhile, the party said it would participate in the October 6 scheduled election and called on members to start creating awareness to showcase their candidates for various offices.

Meanwhile the chairman has decried the high cost of nomination forms as announced by the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC).

Chairman of NASIEC Ayuba Wandai, had on Wednesday July 7, announced that the commission would conduct local government election on October 6. He said councillorship and chairmanship nomination forms cost N200,000 and N500,000 respectively.

Orogu said given the hardship the people are going through presently in the state, the cost of the forms was not reasonable and affordable.

He advised the commission to emulate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and make their nomination forms free to candidates.

The PDP chairman also kicked against the local government electoral law, which states that the chairman of the commission would announce results of the election.

He said the party was consulting with its legal team with a view of challenging that portion of the electoral law in the state.

"If free and fair election is conducted any day in the state, PDP will win landslide," he said.