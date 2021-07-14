South Africa: The Rule of Law Versus the Rule of War

opinion

The rule of law is only as good as the capacity of the people to enforce it. The SAPS's unilateral decision not to carry out the order for Zuma's arrest did more to undermine the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law than Zuma could ever hope to do.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

What Leon Trotsky called the "turn of the fascists" indeed arrived outside that dull inglorious monument to state capture, corruption and greed, Inkaaaaaandlaaaa, over the last weekend.

This is what 27 years of democratic freedom in a neo liberal order has brought us to. The nation looked on helplessly as we were all held hostage and forced to watch as our hard won democratic freedoms was trampled underfoot by the incessant thudding of toyi- toying hoodlums.

The Nkandla moment revealed with crystal clarity that we are facing the very real threat of a fascist counter revolution. It was a dress rehearsal for what our very near future could look like for those who harboured any doubts. This historic moment that unfolded at Nkandla was a logical nodal point, 'a coming of age' for the fascist movement following its messy birth...