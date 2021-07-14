Liberia: Arcelormittal Donates to Fight Covid-19

The management of ArcelorMittal Liberia has made another donation of medical supplies to the Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Health to help accelerate response to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

A press Release issued Monday said, the latest donation which is an initial portion of a bigger consignment of medical supplies valued at nearly USD$47,000 (forty-seven thousand dollars) included thirty (30) Oxygen Canisters and thirty (30) medical regulators, and an announcement of three thousand, five hundred (3,500) PCR COVID Test kits that have been ordered.

Marcus Wleh, Head of Government Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia who presented the medical supplies last week said it was in continuation of the company's support towards strengthening the national response efforts against COVID-19.

Wleh said ArcelorMittal Liberia strongly believes that when the population and communities in Liberia are safe, it will create a positive environment for businesses to thrive.

"ArcelorMittal Liberia has been supportive of the national and local efforts to combat COVID-19, but our partnership with the Ministry of Health goes beyond COVID-19 to when we had the first national public health emergency ̶ Ebola," explained Wleh.

Receiving the consignment of supplies on behalf of Health Minister Dr. Wilhelmina Jallah, Liberia's Chief Medical Officer and Deputy Minister of Health Dr. Francis Kateh thanked the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia and stressed that the donation is timely, as oxygen supply is one of the most needed support to help safe the lives of many COVID-19 patients.

"On behalf of the Minister of Health and H.E. President George M. Weah, I want to say a big thank you to the CEO and staff of ArcelorMittal Liberia. I'm very excited because what ArcelorMittal Liberia has donated today are the fifteen liters of Oxygen tanks and this is what we really need," Dr. Kateh said.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Liberia in 2020 ArcelorMittal Liberia has been supportive of national and local response efforts, donating over USD$ 250,000 (two hundred and fifty thousand) in medical and sanitation and hygiene supplies to central government and county authorities in Bong, Nimba and Grand Bassa Counties.