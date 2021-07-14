Gambia: Women's League Update - GPF Continues Unbeaten Run, Berewuleng Leads in 2nd Division

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) formerly called Interior FC continue their unbeaten run of form in The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's 1st Division League, while Berewuleng lead the table standing in the 2nd Division League.

League leaders, The Gambia Police Force defeated Immigration 2-0 in their women's 1st Division League game played at the Late Ousman Saho Field in Old Yundum on Friday.

The result ensures GPF continue its unbeaten run with 27 points on 1st position, while Immigration sit 5th position with 10 games after nine games.

Red Scorpions were held to a goalless draw by The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) in a game played at Old Yundum on Saturday.

The result maintained Red Scorpions on 2nd position with 22 points, five points behind leaders GPF, while GAF occupy 3rd position with 13 points.

Elsewhere, Brikama United collected their first win of the season after defeating Kinteh's FC 5-0 in a game played at the Late Ousman Saho field on Sunday.

The massive victory has moved Briikama United out of the relegation zone to 6th position with 5 points, while Kinteh's FC dropped to the rock-bottom (8th) position with 3 points, leveled with City Girls.

Abuko United also defeated City Girls 2-0 in the final week-9 fixtures of the women's first division league played at the same venue on Sunday.

The win moved Abuko United to 3rd position with 15 points, while City Girls dropped to second from bottom (7th) position with 3 points, leveled with Kinteh's FC.

Meanwhile, Berewuleng continued their lead at the top of the table standings in the women's 2nd Division League after defeating Prisons FC 3-2 in a game played at the Kitty Mini Stadium on Saturday.

Berewuleng maintained their lead with 23 points, while Prisons FC sit second from bottom (8th) position with 7 points after 10 games.

Lower Nuimi beat Future Bi 2-1 in a game played at the Soma Mini Stadium on Saturday.

The victory has moved Lower Nuimi to 6th position with 13 points, while Future Bi sit 2nd position with 21 points.

Earlier, on Friday, Koita FC and Jeshwang United played a goalless draw at Kitty Mini Stadium.

Koita FC occupy 5th position with 14 points, two points behind Jeshwang United who sit 4th position with 16 points.

Greater Tomorrow defeated Hart FC 4-1 in a game played at Kitty MiniSstadium on Sunday.

Greater Tomorrow now moved to 6th position with 14 points, leveled with Koita FC, while Hart FC continued languishing at rock-bottom (9th) position with a single point.