Burundi: DRC and Burundi Sign Trade, Development Agreements

Kinshasa — The Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi have signed vital agreements aimed at strengthening their ties.

On Tuesday, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye and DRC's Felix Tshisekedi signed the agreements in Kinshasa.

Both leaders stressed on the necessity of several beneficial projects such as constructing bridges for vehicles and pedestrians on the Ruzizi river, between the provinces of South Kivu and Cibitoke in DRC and Burundi, respectively; agricultural exploitation in the Ruzizi plain; the rehabilitation and electrification of the Bujumbura-Uvira-Bukavu-Goma road; and the development of the Gitega-Uvira-Kindu standard gauge railway.

The agreements also included cooperation on development; maintenance and strengthening of peace, defense and security; trade facilitation; and political and diplomatic consultations.

"We have explored ways and means to combine our efforts to face common challenges" for the benefit of our citizens, President Ndayishimiye said.

"These agreements will revitalise trade, social, political and diplomatic exchanges between both countries."

Cooperation between the two countries will result in them securing their land and sea borders in a bid to eradicate rebels, President Ndayishimiye added.

Tshisekedi said it is important to "capitalise on the close ties of brotherhood maintained for ages between the Burundian and Congolese people."

"The signing of the railway construction agreement between both countries will boost economic activity, create jobs and wealth, and reduce poverty."