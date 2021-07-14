Nigeria Seizes Overseas-Bound Heroin From South Africa

14 July 2021
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — NIGERIAN authorities have seized heroin allegedly from South Africa, destined for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and United Kingdom (UK).

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted the consignment of 2,615 kilograms, with a street value of over N6,5 billion (R225,6 million or US$15,8 million) at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja, Lagos.

NDLEA reported the illicit drug had arrived Lagos in 25 parcels from South Africa through an Airpeace Airline flight on June 30.

It was kept for screening following suspicion of the content of the consignment.

A follow-up operation was subsequently carried out the following day when narcotic officers of the airport command trailed the driver and a clearing agent that were assigned to deliver the consignment to the house of an alleged baron, Tony Chidi Onwurolu.

He reportedly fed his home.

NDLEA has directed that the suspect be declared wanted and his details submitted to Interpol for tracking across the world.

Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa, the NDLEA Chairman and Chief Executive, said the suspect would eventually be held to account.

"Those who have been on the run for 10 years and some for five years, we have since tracked them and are now facing charges while cooling their heels behind bars," Marwa said.

"The latest one won't be an exception, because he can only run but can't hide for too long before we get him," he vowed.

Nigeria, the West African country, is a transit point for drugs such as heroin and cocaine intended for European, East Asian and North American markets.

