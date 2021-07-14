Zimbabwe: Farmers Not Required to Produce Vaccination Cards

14 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Elita Chikwati

Farmers are not required to produce Covid-19 vaccination cards when delivering grain to the Grain Marketing Board Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said yesterday but will have to observe all stipulated Covid-19 regulations when delivering their grain.

Speaking at a post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Minister Mutsvangwa said there had been reports of delays in grain deliveries after some demands for vaccination cards although no card requirement has been set.

"Cabinet noted with concern reports of alleged delays in the delivery of grain by farmers owing to demands for vaccination certificates and directed that farmers will not be required to produce vaccination certificates when delivering maize to the Grain Marketing Board.

Minister Mutsvangwa said farmers had already delivered 354 677 tonnes of maize, 10 528 tonnes of soya bean, 4 820 tonnes of traditional grains and even 616 tonnes of wheat, a winter crop, by July 4.

"Grain delivered to date is valued at $13,2 billion and $8,3 billion has been paid for to farmers, giving an outstanding balance of $4,9 billion," she said.

On the outstanding payments for last year's cotton, Minister Mutsvangwa said farmers had started receiving their money and so far $220 million and US$659 000 had been paid to growers.

"All cotton farmers are encouraged to provide their bank details," she said.

On wheat, Minister Mutsvangwa said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural resettlement minister Dr Anxious Masuka had also briefed cabinet on the progress of the present winter cropping season. Farmers planted 63 897,26 hectares of the planned 85 000ha under the Presidential, the National Enhanced Agricultural Productivity Scheme/Command/CBZ Agro-Yield and the private sector schemes.

Wheat stocks were 92 100 tonnes by July 4, she said.

