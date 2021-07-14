South Africa: Cosatu in the North West Encouraged By the Civil Obedience of the People of the Province

13 July 2021
Congress of South African Trade Unions (Johannesburg)
press release

Congress of South African Trade Unions in the North West would like to appreciate the manner in which the people of this province have responded to the current civil unrest that is ravaging the country over the past five days.

The people of the North West came out in defence of the properties of the province and made sure that no property was damaged and no business was looted in the province over the past five days.

This action is encouraging and shows high level of patriotism and civil obedience of the people of this province to their own country and their own province.

COSATU views this action as a defence to the economy; livelihoods and jobs and it also shows that the people of the North West understand that they have bigger challenges which are facing them which amongst others include poverty unemployment and inequality.

COSATU calls on the people of the North West to remain vigilant and to continue to defend the province. But in doing so they must be cautious to the fact that we are still having the challenge of COVID-19 which spread like wild fire and continue to rage havoc in our country and the world.

We call on the people to make sure that as they defend the province they must follow all the non-pharmaceutical COVID-19 protocols and those who are not feeling well should seek immediate medical attention

For more information, please contact the COSATU North West Provincial Secretary, Cde Kopano Konopi at 082 339 5836.

