Zimbabwe: Kwangwa Unsure of Next Move

GEMS' captain, Felisitus Kwangwa, says she is not yet certain about her future, after the expiry of her contract with Vitality Netball Superleague club, Surrey Strom.

Kwangwa joined the club last November for their 2021 season, which ran from February to end of June.

She is now back home after her historic move, which saw her playing in one of the world's top ranked leagues, in England.

"It was only for a season, so I have been home for two weeks now.

"It's promising but they have their own way of doing things, they want to be certain before they say anything.

"So, they said if there is anything, we will let you know.

"But, right now, there isn't anything . . . At the moment I don't think there is any team that has signed players," said Kwangwa.

She is hopeful she will be offered another contract.

"The best is either my team, Surrey Storm, will take me back or I find another team," said Kwangwa.

"If Surrey Storm do not take me back, if I have an offer from another club, I will take it.

"My first preference will be going back to my team because, last season, after the half-season, we knew we were not going to qualify for the play-offs, so we just started focusing on team rebuilding.

"This means all that work, we have to implement it next season, and it still needs the players who were there last season, because you can't keep on rebuilding.

"So, given two offers, I will opt for Storm."

Kwangwa became the first player, from the local league, to break into the Vitality Netball Superleague, and says it has helped her improve her game.

"I think if I don't get any offer it's part of life or part of the game. Sometimes things do not go according to expectation.

"It doesn't mean that's the end of the world again, so you keep working hard and it will work out," Kwangwa said.

The University of Zimbabwe student is excitead to be back home and has been busy preparing for her examinations.

"I have been busy preparing for exams, when I came back, I just went back home (in Bulawayo) for two days, then I came back to Harare, then I had to report to work at Correctional Services," she said.

"We were supposed to start our exams yesterday (Monday) but they have been postponed until further notice.

"Now, I am working on my dissertation because it's due soon.

"After exams, I am going back to work, depending with the situation, if anything comes up, we will then know.

"I am really happy being home. I had missed everything from sadza, my family and friends, although I am yet to visit most of them."