Zimbabwe: President Mourns Haritatos

President Mnangagwa has sent a message of condolence to the Haritatos family following the death of former Muzvezve legislator and Zanu PF Central Committee member Cde Peter Haritatos.

Cde Haritatos (77) died on Saturday due to Covid-19 complications.

President Mnangagwa in a statement yesterday said the death of Cde Haritatos had robbed the nation of a reliable and loyal patriot who was generous towards fellow citizens.

He was father to Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister, Vangelis Haritatos.

"A respected revolutionary in many respects, Baba George as he was affectionately called by close associates and the local community in Kadoma area, suffered and endured racial discrimination and human indignity at the hands of the white colonial settlers before our independence.

"He was denied education in white schools as punishment for his close associates with blacks. His political activism for our liberation struggle landed him in jail," President Mnangagwa said.

The President expressed his condolences on behalf of Government, the ruling party, Zanu PF and his family and said Cde Haritatos would receive a State-assisted funeral.

Cde Haritatos would be remembered for addressing rallies and gatherings in Shona despite being of Greek origin.

He became Muzvezve MP from 2013 to 2018 before he decided not to seek re-election.