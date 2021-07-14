Nigeria: Buhari's Administration Best Since Amalgamation, Says Masari

14 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

Katsina State Governor, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, has described the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari as the best government Nigeria has ever had since the 1914 amalgamation.

He admonished a cross-section of Nigerians over what he described as an unfair assessment of the President Buhari's government, saying that Nigerians should appreciate the economic adversity, which has consistently confronted the administration since its inception in 2015 due to dwindling crude oil price.

Speaking at the flag-off of stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme for the state, the governor said people must appreciate that within this period they felt government presence impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens.

He cited the school feeding project, alongside other government's social intervention schemes in which billions of naira was expended for the common people in the society.

"Whether you like Buhari or not, he has redefined governance to such a level that the ordinary person who had never known what government is all about now feels the impact of government.

"This amid all the challenges, the crude oil price dropped as low as one third and there was a time it even dropped below one-third of what it was between 2011 and 2014.

"With the little knowledge of human nature, we would have been disappointed but we are not disappointed, instead we are determined.

"Only the tough survive when the situation is tough and that is what we have in the person of Muhammadu Buhari."

He also appreciated the programme in the state which has increased the level of inclusiveness of the ordinary people to enjoy the programme.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Faruq, in a statement said that some nine million pupils currently benefit from the "One Nutritious Meal A Day" during school term nationwide.

"Now we have the mandate to reach an additional five million pupils by 2023 as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

