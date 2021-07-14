Cameroon: 2020 Olympic Games - Mballa Atangana Joins the Crew

The +78kg Judo athlete arrived in Hita on July 11, 2021 making the total number of athletes to 12. She has since begun training with the other athletes.

The Cameroon Olympic team is now complete. Judo athlete, Vanessa Mballa Atangana, Cameroon's medal hopeful, has joined the group in Hita, Japan. She arrived in Hita on July 11, 2021 making the total number of athletes to 12. She has since begun training with the other athletes. The 12 flagbearers are fine-tuning their skills in Hita ahead of the kick off of the Olympic Games on Friday, July 23, 2021 in Tokyo.

Reports from Hita say training sessions are going on smoothly without any hitches. Out of 17 training sessions programmed, team Cameroon has already completed five. At the technical level, the coaches work together regularly and share their points of view. During the past few days, the exercises that were proposed were mostly physical and technical. The boxing and athletics teams trained at the weightlifting hall for fitness training. The second training sessions were focused on recovery and relaxation. The weightlifting and wrestling teams joined the swimming team to share the aqua gym. At the level of logistics thanks to the availability of the authorities of the town of Hita, the Cameroon delegation has access to all the equipment needed.

At the level of health no deplorable situation, physical wounds, and COVID-19 case has been declared. The situation of COVID-19 is being controlled daily by Japanese officials. On the team spirit, the athletes are disciplined. No matter their sports discipline they interact favourably. The moral is globally positive. Team Cameroon Physiotherapist, Peter Mbwaye said team Cameroon has everything at their disposal in Hita and that the training venues are all equipped. He said as far as the health of the athletes is concerned, everybody is fine and up to date. Yesterday, the Cameroon Olympic Team began with tests of COVID-19 for the athletes and officials in the morning beginning training at the Hita City Stadium. The team had another training session in the afternoon and an evaluation meeting in the evening presided over by the Team Manager, Benoit Essama.