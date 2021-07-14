Cameroon: Election of Regional, Divisional Executives Follows

After the adoption of new statutes of FECAFOOT on July 13, 2021, the electoral programme provides for the voting of the above mentioned officials in August and September.

The procedure to adopt the Cameroon Football Federation's (FECAFOOT) new texts and the organisation of elections has effectively begun with an extraordinary General Assembly held yesterday July 13, 2021 in Yaounde. This Extraordinary General Assembly led to the adoption of the new statutes that will help guide the Federation's activities.

The holding of this General Assembly therefore sets the stage for the next element of an electoral programme signed June 16, 2021 by the interim President of the Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya to take its course. According to the programme, next on agenda is the election of Executives of the Regional and Divisional Leagues as well as delegates at FECAFOOT's General Assembly. These elections are slated to take place in the months of August and September this year. Once this is done, the programme stipulates that FECAFOOT's General Assembly will hold in October 2021 to elect the President and Executive Committee members of FECAFOOT. It should be recalled that the Court of Arbitration for Sports earlier this year annulled the election of Seidou Mbombo Njoya and his entire executive but urged the team to work towards organising fresh elections.