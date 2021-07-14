Cameroon: Election of Regional, Divisional Executives Follows

14 July 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

After the adoption of new statutes of FECAFOOT on July 13, 2021, the electoral programme provides for the voting of the above mentioned officials in August and September.

The procedure to adopt the Cameroon Football Federation's (FECAFOOT) new texts and the organisation of elections has effectively begun with an extraordinary General Assembly held yesterday July 13, 2021 in Yaounde. This Extraordinary General Assembly led to the adoption of the new statutes that will help guide the Federation's activities.

The holding of this General Assembly therefore sets the stage for the next element of an electoral programme signed June 16, 2021 by the interim President of the Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya to take its course. According to the programme, next on agenda is the election of Executives of the Regional and Divisional Leagues as well as delegates at FECAFOOT's General Assembly. These elections are slated to take place in the months of August and September this year. Once this is done, the programme stipulates that FECAFOOT's General Assembly will hold in October 2021 to elect the President and Executive Committee members of FECAFOOT. It should be recalled that the Court of Arbitration for Sports earlier this year annulled the election of Seidou Mbombo Njoya and his entire executive but urged the team to work towards organising fresh elections.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X