Sudan: Govt to Soon Run Out of Covid Jabs Just Months After Giving Away 72,000 Doses

14 July 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Garang Malak

Juba — South Sudan will soon run out of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines just two months after initiating a return of 72,000 doses, according to its health authorities.

Angelo Guop, the Ministry of Health Covid-19 Chief of Operations, said there are only 1,820 doses remaining.

"These doses are now available in three main hospitals: Juba Teaching Hospital, Juba Military Hospital and Juba Police Hospital," he told journalists during a Covid-19 weekly update over the weekend.

Mr Guop said the doses are likely to be utilised by July 18.

They were collected from other locations, where there is a low intake of vaccines, and brought to Juba, he added.

Health authorities in Lakes State said they have exhausted their AstraZeneca vaccine dosage which was allocated by the Ministry of Health.

In March this year, South Sudan received 132,000 doses of the vaccine from Covax, the global initiative to ensure low-income countries receive jabs.

However, in May, the country initiated a return of some doses after concluding that it could not administer the jabs before they expire. Kenya immediately expressed interest to have the consignment of 72,000 AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines.

South Sudan's Health ministry says only about 50,000 people have so far received their AstraZeneca jabs out of the country's 13 million people.

As of July 10, the country has recorded 10,674 coronavirus cases, 117 deaths and 10,257 recoveries.

The World Health Organization has urged South Sudan to ensure at least 10 percent of its population is vaccinated against coronavirus by September 2021.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X