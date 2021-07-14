Liberia: Senator Dillon Admits Lying About Flying Economy Ticket to America - Apologizes to Supporters

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon says he "screwed up" when he lied about his business class ticket from Accra, Ghana to the United States of America - something he says has brought disgrace to his family and supporters.

The Senator in a Facebook vehemently denied flying business class to the United States recently where he had gone for a fundraising to support his projects and activities here in the county.

The Blatant Lie

Debunking a FrontPageAfrica report that he flew business on Delta Airlines, Senator Dillon posted to Facebook that he bought and flew economy but had gone to see a foreign friend in the business section for a brief chat.

TRUTH ALWAYS WINS, NO MATTER WHO SPINS IT!!

So, I purchased my own TICKET, not from Govt coffers; not taxpayers' money. I can use my personal earnings to choose to fly any section on a plane, but I always choose to spend judiciously and or to my own convenience as I feel necessary.

Now, as can be seen from the screenshot of my Electronic Ticket, I purchased ECONOMY class seat from Monrovia to America. The photo of me seated in economy class was also posted. During the flight, I walked over to chat with a foreign friend in the business class section of the plane. And now, I see the naysayers and spin-doctors running with "Darius Dillon flew BUSINESS class."

How He Got Exposed

In his bid to solidify his lie, Senator Dillon who proclaimed himself as the 'Light of the Senate" posted screenshots of his original economy class ticket from Monrovia to New York. However, he deceitfully concealed his upgraded ticket which he acquired in Accra and flew on to the United States.

Unfortunately, Sen. Dillon left the ticket confirmation number exposed which was researched by FrontPageAfrica on Delta Airlines official website and among some individuals in the airline industry, including employees of Delta Airlines in the United States.

The confirmation number showed that the Senator flew Class Z also known as Delta One after upgrading his ticket.

Z is the discounted Business class fare. It provides the same onboard service as full Business Class, but there are fare restrictions such as a change fee plus a difference in fare if you want to change the flight.

'I Screwed Up' - Dillon Admits

Appearing on Spoon Talk Tuesday evening upon his return to Monrovia, Senator Dillon could not put up any defense for his supposed truth that rather turned out to be the actual lie while his declared lie stood up tall as the truth.

"I brought this upon myself. I should not have lied about it," he said.

According to Dillon, he did not say the truth due to the "sensitivity" of the public on the matter and the prevailing situation in the country.

"I'm going to own up to what I put myself in. I think it was uncalled for. I should have been man enough to speak the truth, the truth that people know me by... True, very true in Accra I did a discounted business class ticket and it's called Class Z class. Taking into consideration the sensitivity of our people when this thing broke out, I thought to make a cover-up. It was wrong. I should not have done so. I should have owned up to it."

He also said, "I shamed my mother and I family, I shamed my support base, I embarrassed them - they had to come in my defense. Some knew that they were defending the indefensible; I put them through this and it's not going to happen again," he said.

He said he brought the shame upon himself and would not fault FrontPageAfrica or anybody else for the disgrace.

Senator Dillon, however, said he will never relent to fly business class whenever he affords it from his own pocket or when it is purchased for him by those inviting him once it's not being paid for by the government.

"I can state for the record without being insensitive if I have to fly long distance and I can personally afford or those who are inviting me can afford it and put me on a business class, I'll fly it. If I have to fly on an official travel on public money and knowing that our budget is small I'll make a determination at that time," he said.

The Senator is on record for criticizing officials of the CDC-led government for wasteful spending including flying business class and other luxury at the expense of taxpayers.