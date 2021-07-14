Egypt: Shoukry Reiterates Egypt's Support to Lebanon in Meeting With Hariri

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry reiterated on Wednesday 14/7/2021 Egypt's support to Lebanon so that it can overcome the current situation.

This came as he met in Al-Tahrir Palace, Cairo, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri who has started an official visit to Egypt.

During the meeting, Shoukry affirmed the need for all Lebanese parties to prioritize Lebanon's higher interest over any narrow interests, a statement by the Egyptian Foreign Ministry read.

In May, Shoukry phoned Hariri to review efforts exerted to form a new government to get Lebanon out of the critical economic situation.

During the call, Shoukry stressed Egypt's keenness to coordinate with Hariri and political leaderships there to avoid more problems in case that no technocratic government is formed.

The foreign minister tackled the regional developments with the Lebanese premier.

Hariri also met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in February in Cairo.

Sisi during the meeting stressed Egypt's keenness on protecting the Lebanese state and getting the country out of its current crisis through having all Lebanese leaders put forward the national interests.

Sisi also stressed on settling disputes and accelerating efforts to form an independent government capable of dealing with the ongoing challenges.

Sisi wished Hariri all success in forming the recent government in a way that achieves the aspirations of the Lebanese people in establishing security and stability.

Hariri said that his country significantly appreciated the stable historical relations with Egypt which are based on solidarity and brotherhood and praised Egypt's experiment for placing the economy and development as the top priority.

He praised Egypt's strenuous efforts to support Lebanon in all arenas in light of the ongoing tough challenges the people are facing particularly at the political, economic, and humanitarian levels, the spokesman added.

