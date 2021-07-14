Egypt: Abdel Dayem Thanks Sisi for Sponsorship of Cairo Book Fair

14 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Culture Minister Enas Abdel Dayem thanked President Abdel Fattah El Sisi for his sponsorship of the Cairo International Book Fair.

Abdel Dayem said that President Sisi strongly believes in the key role of culture and art in raising social awareness of the State's issues.

She made the remarks on Tuesday during her participation in the award-giving ceremony of the 52nd Cairo International Book Fair.

The culture minister hailed the great success of the fair, noting the number of visitors reached nearly one million.

Over 211 million people visited the fair's online platform, through which a number of virtual events were organized, the culture minister said.

She added that the number of online tickets hit 600,000, while the number of virtual tours of the fair exceeded 200,000.

The minister noted that the number of online book views surpassed 1.2 million.

The fair kicked off on June 30 and runs to July 15 at Egypt's International Exhibition Center (EIEC), with 1,218 participating publishers.

It was postponed from its original date in January due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The 52nd edition is held in four spacious halls at the EIEC with a total space of 40,000 square meters. The booths take up 18,600 meters only to allow visitors to roam freely while practicing social distancing.

Twenty-five countries are participating in the fair this year, including, Sudan, South Sudan, Libya, Morocco, Tunisia, Eritrea, Morocco, Somalia, UAE, Kuwait, Jordan, KSA, Lebanon, Yemen, Palestine, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Japan, South Korea, Serbia, Russia, Greece, the UK, Spain, and the US.

