Egypt, Serbia Defense Ministers Discuss Military Cooperation

Defense Minister Mohamed Zaki lauded on Tuesday the deeply-rooted relations with Serbia in the military field.

Zaki made the remarks at a meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Nebojša Stefanović in Cairo.

The meeting tackled issues of mutual concern, topped by military cooperation and exchange of expertise between the two countries' armies.

The two ministers also signed a cooperation protocol in the military domain.

For his part, the Serbian defense minister lauded the pivotal role played by Egypt at the regional and international levels and its efforts to maintain regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid.