Egyptian President Receives Greek, Cypriot Youths Within ' Reviving Roots' Initiative

President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi received on Tuesday 13/7/2021 a delegation of Greek and Cypriot youths of Egyptian origin within the "Reviving Roots" presidential initiative.

Minister of Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs Nabila Makram, the initiative's supervisor Denis Eric, and Head of the Greek Community in Egypt Christo Theodo accompanied the delegation.

The president underlined that "the initiative stems from the long joint history of the three countries, and is an amicable and cordial message from Egypt to all those who lived on its land leaving a good legacy and heritage."

President Sisi added that "the initiative is the first of its kind in the world as it aims at cherishing the foreign communities that once lived on Egyptian soil reinforcing ties between peoples," the president statement reads.

The Egyptian chief of state noted that the tripartite cooperation with Greece and Cyprus in all sectors is an ideal example for countries eastern the Mediterranean.

In that context, the delegation's "visit is a significant step to deepen communication among the contemporary generations in the three countries, and reinforce the trilateral cooperation on the governmental level."

The president stressed the youth's role in "shaping the future, creating a generation that is proud of its origins, believes in the importance of unity and solidarity between the three countries particularly, and adopts stances supportive of joint causes ensuring the security and stability in the Mediterranean region, and achieving development and prosperity for its peoples."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Europe and Africa Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On their side, members of the delegation asserted that the values of "tolerance, coexistence and human communication" Egypt enjoys, encouraged hundreds of thousands of members of neighbouring peoples to live on its land. Those included largely thousands of Cypriot and Greek citizens "who melted into the Egyptian fabric, and were a great addition to the economic, scientific, and cultural life."

In a different context, the delegation also commended the ongoing development in Egypt that is reflected in the mega projects they visited besides their trips to tourist destinations and archaeological sites.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi had launched "Reviving Roots" initiative during the tripartite summit that grouped Egypt, Cyprus and Greece in Nicosia in 2017.

The Ministry of Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs declared Sunday that the activities of the fourth edition of the fourth edition of the 'Nostos -The Return' - "Reviving Roots" presidential initiative had begun.

Egypt Today