Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking Cooperation Protocol On Transforming Technical Schools

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed the inking ceremony of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communication on renovating and transforming some technical schools into joint schools for applied technology in the field of communication and information technology in the presence of Education Minister Tarek Shawqi and Communication Minister Amr Talaat.

The protocol comes within the framework of implementing the state vision on coordination between the different bodies concerned in the field of developing the system of technical education and vocational training in order to improve the vocational skills levels to cope with the international levels and meet the needs of the market from the new professions and specializations to lower unemployment.

Shawqi said some schools will be transformed into joint applied technological schools for communication and information technology that will operate with a system binding the integrated technological complexes system with the double education system, adding that international quality criteria will be applied as of the academic year 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, Talaat said that these schools are specialized in graduating qualified technicians to work in the field of information technology, adding that the studying period will be for three years and the successful students will be given a certificate for passing the years of accredited high schools of applied technology.

MENA