Egypt: PM Witnesses Inking Cooperation Protocol On Transforming Technical Schools

14 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli witnessed the inking ceremony of a cooperation protocol between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Communication on renovating and transforming some technical schools into joint schools for applied technology in the field of communication and information technology in the presence of Education Minister Tarek Shawqi and Communication Minister Amr Talaat.

The protocol comes within the framework of implementing the state vision on coordination between the different bodies concerned in the field of developing the system of technical education and vocational training in order to improve the vocational skills levels to cope with the international levels and meet the needs of the market from the new professions and specializations to lower unemployment.

Shawqi said some schools will be transformed into joint applied technological schools for communication and information technology that will operate with a system binding the integrated technological complexes system with the double education system, adding that international quality criteria will be applied as of the academic year 2021-2022.

Meanwhile, Talaat said that these schools are specialized in graduating qualified technicians to work in the field of information technology, adding that the studying period will be for three years and the successful students will be given a certificate for passing the years of accredited high schools of applied technology.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X