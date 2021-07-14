Egypt: ُel Saaed - Egyptian Attaches Great Importance to Digital Transformation

Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saaed said the Egyptian State attaches great importance to digital transformation and the expansion of digital financial services.

This came during her participation in a celebration to launch the "e-agriculture" platform. The event is organized by "AGRI Masr" as part of "e-Aswaaq Misr", the digital network for agricultural marketing in Egypt, which is affiliated to e-finance company for financial and digital Investments.

The event was also attended by CEO of e-Aswaaq Misr Islam Mamoun, CEO of e-finance Ibrahim Sarhan and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Agricultural Bank of Egypt Alaa Farouq.

The minister said paying attention to issues related to knowledge and investment in technology has become a necessity imposed by the socio-economic development challenges in countries across the world, particularly with the growing calls for the need to stay abreast of the requirements of the so-called "Fourth Industrial Revolution".

She also stressed the importance of digital transformation in light of the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis that revealed the growing digital divide in developed and developing countries.

This provided a powerful impetus for the Egyptian State to step up efforts to support the process of digitization of the economy, she added.