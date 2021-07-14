Egypt Reports 108 New Coronavirus Cases, 9 Fatalities

14 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Health Ministry said Tuesday night that 108 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the country began to 283,320.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Khaled Megahed said nine patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 16,412.

As many as 234 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 219,525 so far, the spokesman said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Kenya Passport Holders Banned in 54 Countries
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Rwanda's Construction of Affordable Housing Slows to Snail's Pace
South African Army to Help Quell Violence After Zuma Imprisonment
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Hate Speech, Targeting of Tigrayans Escalate in Ethiopia

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X