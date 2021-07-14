Egypt: Saudi Arabia Reaffirms Support to Legitimate Rights of Egypt, Sudan to Nile Water

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support to Egypt and Sudan to preserve their legitimate rights to the Nile River's water, calling on the international community to find a clear mechanism to start negotiations between Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia to find a solution for the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) crisis.

This came at a virtual session of the kingdom's Cabinet chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Tuesday, according to the national press agency (SPA).

It also called for achieving the interests of the Nile basin countries, under international auspices and in agreement with the African Union and the Arab League.